D.R.A.M.’s ‘Cute’ Video Definitely Lives Up To Its Title

YouTube

With so much love in the air, it’s the perfect day for D.R.A.M. to drop the video for “Cute,” a sugary sweet tune from his 2016 album Big Baby D.R.A.M.

The love-laden visual finds the “Broccoli” crooner stumbling upon his fuzzy puppet doppelganger in a toy store (between this and Chance the Rapper’s recent “Same Drugs” video, muppets are having a moment, y’all!). Together, they venture out into NYC, where Puppet D.R.A.M. has his fair share of casual sexcapades — but that all changes when he finally finds the woman of his dreams. To say this “Cute” video lives up to its title is a gross understatement.

Don’t worry, single folks: If puppets can find love in Brooklyn, you can too!