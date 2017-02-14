YouTube

D.R.A.M.’s ‘Cute’ Video Definitely Lives Up To Its Title

The sweetest puppet love story you'll see today

With so much love in the air, it’s the perfect day for D.R.A.M. to drop the video for “Cute,” a sugary sweet tune from his 2016 album Big Baby D.R.A.M.

The love-laden visual finds the “Broccoli” crooner stumbling upon his fuzzy puppet doppelganger in a toy store (between this and Chance the Rapper’s recent “Same Drugs” video, muppets are having a moment, y’all!). Together, they venture out into NYC, where Puppet D.R.A.M. has his fair share of casual sexcapades — but that all changes when he finally finds the woman of his dreams. To say this “Cute” video lives up to its title is a gross understatement.

Don’t worry, single folks: If puppets can find love in Brooklyn, you can too!