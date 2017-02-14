Mandy Moore And Her Real-Life Boyfriend Star In A Heartbreaking Music Video

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

This Is Us star Mandy Moore continues to pluck your heartstrings both on and off the small screen. She recently co-starred in Dawes' music video for "Roll With The Punches," a track off their fifth album We're All Gonna Die. Moore has reportedly been dating the band's frontman Taylor Goldsmith for a while now. They made things Instagram official back in 2015.

In the video, however, things aren't as peachy. The song is about a breakup, so Goldsmith hires a construction company to slowly — painfully! — split apart everything he once shared with Moore. One by one, their belongings are physically sawed in half: a guitar, a couch, a bed.

“Even though we were just making a music video, spending the whole day pretending like we were in the midst of a separation was sort of a drag,” Goldsmith told Entertainment Weekly. "At least on camera. Luckily, she’s as pro as someone could be so it was pretty easy to switch back into laughs and hanging out while they were setting up other shots.”

In other words, Moore and Goldsmith are still going strong, despite what the video implies. No chainsaw required here.