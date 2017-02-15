Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In The Buff: Nev Schulman Is Showing Off His 'Fur' In New PETA2 Ad

Nev Schulman memorably auctioned off his "glorious chest hair" for a great cause, and now the Catfish super sleuth is putting his famous fuzz to good use (again).

The activist -- who you can see with his sidekick Max Joseph on brand-new episodes of the captivating MTV series beginning March 1 -- is appearing nude for a new ad for peta2, PETA's youth division. The slogan for the campaign: "Wear Your Own Fur!"

PETA

"Whether you're a furry fox or a hairy guy like me, we all look best in the fur that we're born with," the doting dad states. "peta2 and I encourage everyone to keep cruelty out of their wardrobe and let animals live in peace."

Let's hear it for Nev -- and his mammal pals. Be sure to catch brand-new episodes of Catfish premiering on Wednesday, March 1 at 8/7c -- and for an added bonus, check out a first look at the upcoming cyber tales in the video below!