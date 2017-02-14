Future Hops On Maroon 5’s Anti-Love Song ‘Cold’

Getty Images

Just in time for the love holiday

Maroon 5 keep scooping up hip-hop heavyweights for their latest round of singles. A few months after dropping "Don't Wanna Know" with Kendrick Lamar, the band has released "Cold," which boasts a featured verse from Future.

"Cold" takes a decidedly darker tone than "Don't Wanna Know," layering Adam Levine's vocals over a minimal, bass-heavy beat. Even Future's delivery is slowed down from his usual clip.

Then again, it's a song about falling rapidly out of love released just in time for Valentine's Day. You can't fault Future and Adam for sounding a little bummed out.