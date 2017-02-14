Kel Mitchell’s Baby Announcement Gives A Shout-Out To The ‘90s

Nickelodeon

Pop open a cold bottle of orange soda, because Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell is expecting a baby with wife Asia Lee. The ’90s Nickelodeon icon — who returned to the network in 2015 on the Dan Schneider show Game Shakers — appropriately announced the happy news on Valentine's Day.

Sharing an adorable pic of the precious couple, both Mitchell and Lee sport Good Burger hats while Lee holds a bottle of orange soda, a relic from Mitchell's Kenan & Kel days.

Lee shared the same pic on her Instagram, captioning, "Thank you @iamkelmitchell for loving me unconditionally from the very beginning!! I am blessed enough to get to call you my best friend & my husband everyday & now I get to call you my baby daddy! Lolol I love you so much!"

This little baby will be Mitchell's third child, but his first one with Lee, whom he married in 2012. His kids, Allure and Lyric, were from his previous marriage to Tyisha Hampton.

Congrats to the happy couple!