The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Sneakily Teased He’s Having Twins

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Walking Dead fans may still be reeling from Glenn's savage murder months ago, but thankfully actor Steven Yeun is alive and well — and sharing some huge news.

While it's no secret Yeun is expecting a baby with wife Joana Pak, Yeun sneakily let it slip he's gonna be the father of two kiddos. "🐝🐝," he teased on Instagram.

In this collage of six adorable pics, Pak shows off her growing baby bump, while her hubby lovingly cradles it. Of course, the pic in the bottom lefthand corner speaks volumes without actually saying anything. Yeun proudly holds up deuces, meaning we're gonna have two more little ones walking about in a few months.

There seems to be a twins craze happening in the celeb world lately. First Beyoncé, then George Clooney, and now Yeun. Plus, Pharrell Williams just welcomed triplets. Seriously, who's gonna be next?!