Here’s What Kendrick Lamar Texted Chance The Rapper After The Grammys

Getty Images

Chance the Rapper is fresh off a historic night at Sunday’s Grammys, where he took home three awards (his first ones ever!): Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Performance. Chance already shared the congratulatory text he received from Drake, and now he’s revealed what Kendrick Lamar said to him as well.

“Congrats bro. God is moving!” Kendrick wrote, prompting Chano to reply, “He is! Love u brother! Thanks for always taking care of us.” The Coloring Book rapper captioned the post, “Big Brother 💯💯.”

We can learn a lot from this screenshot, such as: 1) Chance has 449 unread messages, which is frankly just stressful, 2) Lamar’s number is saved in Chance’s phone as “Kendrick New Number” for some reason, 3) their last text exchange was in December, when Lamar sent another kind message, 4) Chance’s recently used emojis include the nerd face and the bucket of popcorn, and 5) Lamar awesomely signs off as “kdot.” Very useful info, no?

The Compton MC wasn’t in attendance at last night’s ceremony, but he was definitely tuned in. TDE co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson tweeted that he spoke to Lamar about the Grammys, and that the rapper was upset that Adele won Album of the Year over Beyoncé. He's definitely not alone.