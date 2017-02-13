Watch Justin Bieber Oh-So-Subtly Shade The Weeknd

Getty Images

Not that Weeknd or Selena Gomez are bothered by it at all

Justin Bieber was noticeably absent from last night’s Grammys, despite being nominated for four awards. Instead, the Purpose singer held court on Instagram Live (remember, he's back at that now), where he served up a ruthless bit of shade directed at The Weeknd.

Joined by his pal Alfredo Flores, Bieber fielded questions from fans during the impromptu Q&A. Asked what his current favorite song is, he paused and then said, “‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd.” Any shred of sincerity was quickly wiped out once Bieber burst into laughter, with Flores deciding, “Oh shit, that was funny.”

The Weeknd, of course, is rumored to be dating Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez. They’ve been spotted kissing behind a dumpster and sightseeing around Italy, and last night, they even hit up Rihanna’s Grammy afterparty together. Per the Daily Mail, they arrived in the same car and kept a low profile.

Clearly, Bieber’s really into trolling the supposed new couple — last month, he told TMZ that he can’t listen to The Weeknd’s music because “that shit’s wack.” Neither The Weeknd nor Gomez have responded to any of his digs, but that’s probably because they’re too busy being happy and not petty.