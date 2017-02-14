Farrah Abraham's Mom Made A Music Video (And You Really Need To See It)

Farrah Abraham memorably released a music video entitled "Blowin" back in 2014 -- and the businesswoman's main mission was "blowin all the bullies away." And it appears singing runs in the Teen Mom OG family: The cast member's mama Debra is releasing her inaugural tune.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming special, Being Debra, Sophia's grandmother releases her first-ever music video. The track's name: "DebzOG." And yes, the long-running docu-series serves as the inspiration for the ditty.

"It's DebzOG, bet you think you know me," she declares in the clip above. "You ain't seen nothing yet, allow me to reintroduce myself." Prepare for those lyrics to be stuck in your head!

A bit of context about the Being Debra installment: Deb is newly engaged and head-over-heels in love with her fiancé David, but her relationship with Farrah is still rocky. Ever the entrepreneur, Debra starts her own record label and comes up with a plan to unite her family through song.

