John Legend’s Full ‘God Only Knows’ Cover Is Here, Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

John Legend knows what the people want.

Last night (February 12), he and Cynthia Erivo serenaded the Grammys audience with The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” during the emotional In Memoriam tribute. That rendition was all too brief, though, so the pair have generously released a studio version of their duet.

Legend naturally mans the piano, playing sparingly as string instruments float in and out. His and Erivo’s velvety voices blend together beautifully, especially on the song’s outro, which finds them repeating that classic lyric: “God only knows what I’d be without you.” This one would make a nice addition to your Valentine’s Day playlist ... just sayin’.

Between this new tune and Legend's Beauty and the Beast duet with Ariana Grande, this dude is definitely on a roll.