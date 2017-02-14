The Man, The Legend: Look Back At Johnny Bananas' Challenge History

Many competitors have tried to walk away from The Challenge as the leader of a talented pack, but no one has more victories to their name than Johnny Bananas. And fittingly, the six-time winner is being honored with his very own special highlighting his notable achievements on the entertaining reality series. Say it all together now: "All's fair in love, war and challenges."

In a sneak peek from the installment -- which is titled Hall of Fame: Johnny Bananas and will premiere tonight before a brand-new Invasion of the Champions episode -- it's clear why the Real World alum has cemented himself as a legend (if not the greatest of all time) in this unique game show.

"I've competed in more Challenges than anyone. I know how to make the rules and I know how to break the rules," the fan favorite declares in the clip above. You can say that again!

What would some of his fellow cast members say about the seasoned vet? Watch the teaser to find out, and do not miss Hall of Fame: Johnny Bananas tonight at 8:30/7:30c -- and be sure to catch JB every Tuesday on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions at 9/8c!