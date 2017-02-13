Christina Grimmie Fans Are Livid Over Grammys’ ‘In Memoriam’ Snub

Getty Images

Christina Grimmie fans are not happy with the Grammys.

During last night’s ceremony, the Recording Academy paid tribute to several icons who died during the past year with its In Memoriam segment. As John Legend and Cynthia Erivo sang the Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows,” images of George Michael, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones, and more late stars flashed onscreen. Notably absent from the lineup was Grimmie, who was fatally shot at age 22 after a concert in Orlando last June.

Fans of the former Voice contestant took to Twitter to express their disappointment in her omission from the tribute.

The Grammys’ oversight comes after both the Emmy Awards and the Teen Choice Awards faced backlash from fans for not honoring the late singer. Though Grimmie wasn’t featured in the broadcast segment, though, it’s worth noting that her name does appear on the Recording Academy’s website as part of its expanded list of hundreds of artists who passed away during the past year.

In happier news, Grimmie fans have plenty of reason to smile now. This morning (February 13), her official Facebook page announced that Universal Music Group will be releasing her unreleased music under Republic Records. The first song, “Invisible,” will drop on February 17.