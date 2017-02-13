Getty Images

The singer opens up about her new music in her first magazine interview since leaving Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello Says She Couldn’t Really Express Herself In Fifth Harmony

In her first magazine interview since leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello dishes on why she's so excited for her burgeoning solo career.

The 19-year-old singer appears solo on the March/April cover of Seventeen, and in her interview, she offers a little more of her side of the story with regards to Fifth Harmony's split.

“Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually,” she said. "My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

Sounds a lot like another breakaway from a popular five-person group. And speaking of Zayn, Camila took the opportunity to shout out the former 1D singer's new duet partner, Taylor Swift. “Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice,” she said. "We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love."

Given that she also named Ed Sheeran as her "songwriting crush," we already have a pretty good guess as to what those solo songs are going to sound like.