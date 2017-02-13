Titus Drinks Up Beyoncé’s Lemonade In Hilarious Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Teaser

Netflix

In yet another example of how Beyoncé's Lemonade has impacted culture at large, the first teaser for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's forthcoming third season is a brilliant love letter to Queen Bey and her excellence.

The indomitable Tituss Burgess gets his Lemonade on in the short teaser, which finds Titus Andromedon feeling himself on the streets of Brooklyn in a ruffled yellow dress — similar to the one Beyoncé wore in her "Hold Up" music video — and wielding a baseball bat. According to Titus, he's "Lemonade-ing."

"Hello, I ain't playing with you, Michael / I'm not fooling with you, Michael / Pack up, I ain't playing with you, meatball / Michael, I’m not playing with you, meatball," Titus sings, sashaying through the streets. The clip culminates in Titus busting the window out of his boyfriend Mikey's truck. Uh-oh. Is there trouble in paradise for Titus and Michael? (Here's hoping there's also a recreation of "All Night" in store for them.)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 hits Netflix on May 19.