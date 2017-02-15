11 Celebrities Who Crushed On Other Celebs

Getty

Unlike us, they have a chance of actually meeting them

If you’ve ever felt your heart go pitter-patter when your celebrity crush pops up on your news feed, rest assured you’re not the only one. Even Hollywood’s A-listers know what it’s like to fall for someone in showbiz. But unlike you and I, these celebs actually have a shot at meeting their childhood crushes in real life. Try not to get too jealous.