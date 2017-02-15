11 Celebrities Who Crushed On Other Celebs

If you’ve ever felt your heart go pitter-patter when your celebrity crush pops up on your news feed, rest assured you’re not the only one. Even Hollywood’s A-listers know what it’s like to fall for someone in showbiz. But unlike you and I, these celebs actually have a shot at meeting their childhood crushes in real life. Try not to get too jealous.
Selena Gomez <3 Jesse McCartneyGetty
Selena has been pretty vocal about her teenage crush on "Beautiful Soul” singer Jesse McCartney. “I was in love with Jesse McCartney when I was younger. I was 13 and he was my life, everything to me,” she’s said. We’ve been there, girl. So been there.
Ryan Gosling <3 Britney SpearsGetty
Long before Britney and Justin Timberlake wore matching denim outfits, her fellow Mickey Mouse Club member had a crush on her. That’s right, Ryan Gosling was also into Brit. What a life!!! "Britney was a sweetheart," Gosling told The Sunday Times in 2013, explaining that she was “the girl next door” he played basketball and spin the bottle with.
Taylor Swift <3 Justin TimberlakeChristopher Polk/TAS/Getty
As for Justin, he had someone crushing on him from afar as well: Taylor Swift! In 2008, she met her "musical crush" thanks to Ellen DeGeneres. Little did Tay know, someday she’d perform with JT on her 1989 tour.
Bella Thorne <3 Demi LovatoGetty
Bella, who came out as bisexual last year on Twitter, has celeb crushes on two fellow Disney Channel alumni: Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. “Demi Lovato, I must say ... rawrrrr. She is a pretty toasty woman,” Thorne told Maxim last October. “Miley Cyrus too. She’s dope. But Demi is fire, just fire."
Britney Spears <3 Brad PittGetty
Back in 2003, Brit confessed her love for Brad Pitt during an episode of TRL: "I think he's just sexpot. I mean, hello!" Sexpot is a word we need to incorporate into our vocab right now. I mean, hello!
Ariana Grande <3 Jim Carrey
Ari's lifelong crush is — surprise! — Jim Carrey. In a 2015 interview, she admitted that she cried when she finally met him. "It was really weird," she said. "It was so uncharacteristic of me. I'm usually sort of chill. I'm usually somewhat contained, but I met him and [makes crying face]." See her tears of joy in the Instagram clip above.
Kim Kardashian <3 Johnny DeppGetty
“I was obsessed with Johnny Depp when I was a teenager. I thought he was so hot,” she said in 2015.
Kanye West <3 Pamela AndersonRay Tamarra/Getty
Kim also spilled her husband’s crush in Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that he was into Pamela Anderson. Way to blow his cover, Kim!
Jennifer Lawrence <3 Larry DavidKevin Mazur/VF14/WireImage
"I'm in love with him, and I have been for a really long time," J-Law told Vanity Fair in 2014. "I worship Woody Allen, but I don’t feel it below the belt the way I do for Larry David." OK. OKKK.
Troye Sivan <3 Matt Healy
Lucy Hale <3 Steve Carell
