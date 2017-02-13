Frank Ocean And Solange Take Grammys To Task Over Super White Album Of The Year Category

Getty Images

Frank Ocean has spoken out again against the Grammys' trend of honoring work by white artists over black artists in the Album of the Year category— and this time, Solange vocally agrees with him.

Ocean deliberately sat out the Grammys this year despite having released one of 2016's vital and critically acclaimed albums, Blonde. Though he cited his motivation for skipping the awards ceremony back in November, saying that the institution doesn't represent artists like him, two members of the Grammys' production team suggested in a Rolling Stone interview that Ocean had chosen not to attend because of the technical difficulties he experienced during his 2013 Grammy performance.

Ocean wasn't having it. In a new Tumblr post published Saturday (February 11), he took Ken Ehrlich and David Wild to task. "Yea my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute shit," he wrote. "You think that's why I kept my work out of the Grammy process this year? Don't you think I would've wanted to play the show to 'redeem' myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man's legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful."

The singer continued by calling out Taylor Swift's 2016 win over Kendrick Lamar. "You know what's really not 'great TV' guys?" he wrote. "1989 getting Album of the Year over To Pimp a Butterfly. Hands down one of the most 'faulty' TV moments I've seen."

On Twitter, Solange took a moment to share Ocean's post shortly after Adele won Album of the Year over Beyoncé.

And if Adele's acceptance speech was any indication, she's starting to get on the same page herself.