Where Does Taylor Swift Fit Now?

Almost a year ago last night, Taylor Swift took the stage to accept her Grammy for Album of the Year and reignited the controversy most of us had been over since 2010.

“I want to say to all the young women out there: There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success, or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” she declared. “But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you ... you’ll look around and you'll know it was you and the people who love you who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

Considering that was said in response to Kanye West’s “Famous” — the song that claimed he’d made Taylor Swift just that — many applauded her sentiment, believing she’d been wronged again by a dude who seemed to be picking on her.

But of course, we know what happened next. Kanye went on to release his video for “Famous,” which included a wax figure of a nude Swift before wife Kim Kardashian released a series of Snapchats that were taken by many as proof that Taylor had known about “Famous” and not played her part. Swift went on to tell us that she very much wanted to be excluded from Kimye’s narrative, and then disappeared into her relationship with then-beau Tom Hiddleston. She stayed under the radar for the better part of 2016’s last half, then released “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her collaboration with Zayn for Fifty Shades Darker.

A year is a long time for anybody, but 2016 felt like a century in Taylor Swift years. Swift’s Grammy win may have been joyous for those in her camp, but it marked a sea change for the singer who’d spent most of her career being universally loved. Since the release of 1989 in October 2014, Taylor had begun to find herself on the receiving end of over-the-top eye rolls (including over, for example, the revolving door of celebrity guests she welcomed to the stage) and deserved scrutiny (her misstep with Nicki Minaj). By late 2015, her celebration of squad-centric girl power seemed less rooted in the feminism she touted than it did in red carpet photo ops, and when 1989 won Best Album Grammy over Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, it felt like we’d been served a heap of icing from a cake we’d been getting sick on.

Which may be why 2016 saw Taylor displaced from the pop world she'd called home. Following her breakup with Calvin Harris in late spring, Swift began clinging to a narrative even more familiar to us than the one she shared with Kanye: her romantic life. With Tom Hiddleston by her side, the singer embarked on a “look at us” world tour, kissing on oceanside rocks, outfitting each other in “I [Heart] T.S.” tanks, and touring Europe with the flurry of a young Audrey Hepburn making the most of her 24 hours in Roman Holiday.

But aside from some Twitter jokes about the above, nobody really seemed to care. It was fun to laugh at whatever dynamic we conjured for Hiddleswift, but in the wake of substantial genre-shifting albums like Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Rihanna’s Anti, and even really good ones like Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman, Taylor and Tom’s seeming quest for attention did not stack up — especially given the year’s unsettling social and political climate.

After Tom and Taylor broke up in September and autumn became a ticking time bomb leading to Election Day, Swift retreated further into her own world. Aside from occasional outings with pals, Swift largely removed herself from her own narrative, with a performance at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in October marking her first return to the stage in nearly a year, but without any new material. And that was surprising, since she’d made it a habit to release a new record every other October (or November) since her debut album dropped in 2006. But Swift remained silent, opting to avoid politicizing herself altogether in the wake of November 8, choosing to post just a photo of herself in a voting line, along with exhorting her followers to go out and vote themselves.

Even if we take the Grammys as a skewed survey of pop, the question of where Swift fits in right now remains. The Grammys last night delivered politically charged performances and words by Beyoncé, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper, and Katy Perry. While pop can provide a blessed escape, it’s become more and more important to stand for what you believe. Feminist expression, in 2017, has to be more than just standing next to other women and looking nice. Politics has to be more than just urging fans to exercise their constitutional rights; the idea of pop as a platform just to elevate one’s self feels out of date, especially right now.

To make a mark on 2017, Taylor Swift will have to show us what she really stands for. As a star with a highly cultivated image, that may be hard — but at this point, silence equals complacency. Taylor is one of the most powerful women in music; she needs to build more than a legacy of love songs and celebrity sisterhood if she wants to maintain her place at pop's peak. Safe songs and a suburban, all-American persona may not alienate her fans, but it will render Swift irrelevant to anyone who craves artists with a backbone. If Kim Kardashian can use her profile for politics, so can an artist who changed Apple’s streaming model. In fact, moments like those are proof that Taylor Swift is willing to show her hand and take a stand. The thing is, to earn a place at the 2017 table, you have to stand for something other than your own personal brand.