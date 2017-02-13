Snooki And Sammi Giancola Have A Fashionable Jersey Shore Reunion

Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Nicole Polizzi and Sammi Giancola always made sure to dress to the nines when they were living it up on the Jersey Shore -- tight/short frocks and sky-high heels, to be exact. Fast-forward to the present, and the MTV ladies are still looking as fierce as ever when they fistpump spend QT together.

"Reunited with this squirrel for fashion week @sammisweetheart," the Snooki & JWOWW star captioned the Instagram image above, which finds the erstwhile roomies sitting in the front row at Leanne Marshall during the Big Apple extravaganza. Quite a 180 from their Seaside Heights adventures -- as well as their Miami and Florence moments -- but still wonderful to see these gals' friendship still going strong after all these years.

And just because, Nicole and Sammi also made sure to post some Snaps with some fun filters. Flower crowns and rabbits!

Share your favorite Snooki and Sammi moments in the comments