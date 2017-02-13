Rihanna And Beyoncé Totally Air-Kissed Each Other At The Grammys

Steve Granitz/WireImage / Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sometimes the best award show moments actually happen offstage. In between stellar performances and (sometimes pantsless) acceptance speeches, one Grammy cam caught a precious exchange between two of your faves.

Rihanna, while standing and looking around, lovingly blew Beyoncé kisses. Without missing a beat — because Queen B is always on beat — Bey blew kisses back. See? Good things do happen to good people.

Between Beyoncé and a bedazzled flask, it looks like RiRi had the best night, even though Anti didn't snag any Grammys. Besides the kisses, we'll always have this classic Rihanna moment that honestly belongs in the Smithsonian. My future grandchildren need to know that THIS is how you survive long award shows.