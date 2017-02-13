Adele Gushes That She Wants Beyoncé To Be Her ‘Mummy’ After Grammy Sweep

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS/MTV

Adele's "Hello" has officially won every single award it was nominated for at the 2017 Grammy Awards, as it's just been officially dubbed the Record of the Year.

That's all fine and good and everything, but let's be real: No prize is greater than Beyoncé's affection. Adele spent the majority of her acceptance speech for this particular honor praising her stiffest competition of the night, and stated plainly that she basically wants to be adopted by the Carters.

"My dream and my idol is Queen B," she breathlessly declared, "I adore you, and you move my soul every single day, and you have done so for these 17 years ... and I want you to be my mummy!"

Maybe it's the pregnancy hormones, but Bey was definitely teary-eyed when Adele started fangirling out at the podium. There's a lot of love between these two, clearly, so congrats to Adele on her many wins tonight as she's also won a piece of Bey's heart from the looks of it.