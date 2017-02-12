Adele’s Favorite Adele Song Just Won Song Of The Year At The Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Turns out that launching the 2017 Grammy Awards with "Hello" was a prophetic move given how it's cleaning up tonight: Adele's smash of a single just gave her another Grammy, meaning that the track has now netted two statuettes all on its own.

Song of the Year had Adele and Beyoncé facing off for one of the most esteemed prizes of the year, but "Hello" beat out "Formation" in the end — as well as Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself," Lukas Graham's "7 Years," and Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza."

This victory comes on the heels of her disappointing tribute to George Michael just minutes before, which she took the opportunity to apologize for, again, during her acceptance speech. "Hello" was one of the most seismic singles of 2016, and it resonated well outside of the spheres of popular music. (No other track got quite the comedic mileage, either, as "Hello" received both the Saturday Night Live skit and Carpool Karaoke treatment.)

Still, all's well that ends well, and though the George Michael tribute is a memorable moment from the 2017 Grammys for some not-so-great reasons, "Hello" deserves each and every one of its accolades — and hey, it's Adele's personal favorite of all the songs she's written, so that may be the greatest distinction of all.