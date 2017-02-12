A Flustered Adele Stumbles On Grammys George Michael Tribute

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Part of Adele's charm is her brutal honesty and unabashed commitment to nailing the right note — even when it pains her to do so.

Her tribute to George Michael didn't start off on a strong note at the 2017 Grammy Awards, but as she'd say so herself, fuck it: It was a big moment, it was live TV, and sometimes you just need to take a deep breath and start over — and that's exactly what she did.

"Fast Love" — a heartbroken, longing ballad off Michael's 1996 album Older — had Adele faltering after she couldn't find her note following a key change, and that's when she brought her band to a halt. "I know it's live TV, I'm sorry!" she cried. "I can't do it again like last year."

To refresh, Adele had some gnarly tech issues during her performance at the 2016 Grammys, and she "cried pretty much all day" over the glitch, which, hey! Understandable! She's an exceptional performer who's flawless 98 percent of the time, so it wasn't surprising that she wanted to properly pay tribute to the gone-too-soon pop great, even if it meant starting over.

Eventually, she regained her footing, but was clearly devastated at the flub. She received a standing ovation for her fine finish anyway, with the cameras catching everyone from Rihanna to Chrissy Teigen applauding and wincing in solidarity with the crestfallen singer.

Just ... oof. Still love you, Adele.