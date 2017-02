Lady Gaga's 2017 Grammy look was classic Gaga. It's like a classic hits album of all her signature looks. Shall I count the ways?

Vinyl platform thigh highs, fishnet tights, vinyl hot pants, chains, a blazer with sharp shoulders, dangerously sharp arms and neckline, underboob that is almost illegal, and sunglasses: Yes, what we have here is a true Gaga outfit spotted in the wild.