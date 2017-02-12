Getty Images

Hey, are you OK? Have you recovered from seeing Beyoncé (and her two very special guests) slay the Grammys stage with her stunning, expansive medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles”? We get it — seeing Queen B in a golden halo crown is a lot to handle, and your mortal eyes can only take so much glowing godliness.

If it’s any consolation, Chrissy Teigen, Anna Kendrick, and Kelly Rowland were equally shook from the performance (stars: they’re just like you!). Check out the funniest celebrity reactions below.