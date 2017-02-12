Twenty One Pilots Ditched Their Pants To Accept Their First Grammy

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Twenty One Pilots arrived on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (February 12) dressed to the nines, but their formal looks didn't last long. The duo — Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun — won their first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit "Stressed Out."

Their immediate reaction? To promptly ditch their pants as if they just got home from a long day at work to finally be ~free~ in the privacy of their own home. Except, y'know, they were on live TV in front of millions.

In his acceptance speech, Joseph explained the unorthodox move. Before beating out Rihanna, Drake, Sia, The Chainsmokers, and more, they were just a couple of dudes chillin' out, enjoying the awards show together at Joseph's rental home in Columbus, Ohio. Losing their pants was an homage to this simpler time.

"As we were watching we noticed that every single one of us was in our underwear," Joseph recalled. "Josh turned to me and said, 'You know, if we ever go to the Grammys — if we ever win a Grammy — we should receive it just like this."

"This just goes to show that anyone, anywhere, can do anything," he continued, earning the approval of Katy Perry, Gina Rodriguez, James Corden, and anyone fighting to make their dreams come true. Who knew going pantsless could be so inspirational?