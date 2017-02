Breaking News: Rihanna Has Arrived At The Grammys And Looks Amazing

In a stunning turn of events, Rihanna arrived at the 2017 Grammys and looked better than anyone else.

Her ensemble consists of a sparkly, cropped orange halter top and voluminous gathered black skirt. The Armani Privé outfit is the nighttime echo of her Delpozo look at the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch.

It's a little bit Halloween, a little bit athleisure, and pure perfection.

Once again, let's all hail Rih.