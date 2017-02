Chrissy Teigen Got That Fun Dip Off Her Fingers Just In Time For The Grammys

Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen ate Fun Dip with her finger. And that left her with a bit of dilemma.

No one would stop asking her about it on the Grammys red carpet.

Did she finally get that darn green food coloring off her perfectly manicured fingers?

It appears so.

Ya know, unless some green is lurking behind that clutch bag.

Congrats on defeating that green Fun Dip monster, Chrissy!