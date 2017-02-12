Getty Images

Adele Opens The 2017 Grammys On A High Note With ‘Hello’

Maybe the most appropriately titled kickoff song ever?

Honestly, we should've seen this coming, but we're not mad at it one bit.

If you're going to go with a memorable opening number, it may as well be the single that has a salutation in the title and a win under its belt already. Adele welcomed everyone to the 2017 Grammy Awards with "Hello," which has nabbed her a little golden gramophone for Best Pop Solo Performance. She's up for a total of five awards this evening — including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year — and her album, 25, scored the distinction of Best Pop Vocal Album.

If anyone remembered the frustrating technical difficulties that threw a pallor over Adele's performance at the 2016 ceremony, they've likely already forgotten it thanks to her stunning showing here. She showed up to win — and she's singing like a winner from the jump.

