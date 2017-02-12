Adele Opens The 2017 Grammys On A High Note With ‘Hello’

Getty Images

Honestly, we should've seen this coming, but we're not mad at it one bit.

If you're going to go with a memorable opening number, it may as well be the single that has a salutation in the title and a win under its belt already. Adele welcomed everyone to the 2017 Grammy Awards with "Hello," which has nabbed her a little golden gramophone for Best Pop Solo Performance. She's up for a total of five awards this evening — including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year — and her album, 25, scored the distinction of Best Pop Vocal Album.

If anyone remembered the frustrating technical difficulties that threw a pallor over Adele's performance at the 2016 ceremony, they've likely already forgotten it thanks to her stunning showing here. She showed up to win — and she's singing like a winner from the jump.

Check out our updated list of 2017 Grammy winners right here.