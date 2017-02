Let's be clear: no one can truly embody the irreverence and swagger that characterized TLC's style. But Halsey is giving it her best shot at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Clad in flowing, blue silk pajamas and a body chain, the pop singer does her best impression of T-Boz in the "Creep" video on the red carpet, crediting Aaliyah and TLC as influences in an interview with Giuliana Rancic.

Check the video and outfit below.