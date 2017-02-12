2017 Grammy Awards: See The Winners List

The 2017 Grammys are underway, and the noms race between Beyonce and Adele is already heating up. The 25 songstress picked up statues for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo in the pre-televised ceremony, but will Queen Bey emerge the queen of everything else tonight?
MTV News is tracking all of the winners, including key categories like Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and the especially stacked Best New Artist category, where Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, and The Chainsmokers will go head-to-head-to-head.
Album of the Year
WINNER *** Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Record of the Year
WINNER *** Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Rihanna feat. Drake, "Work"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
Song of the Year
WINNER *** Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Mike Posner, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Best New Artist
WINNER *** Chance the Rapper
Anderson .Paak
Maren Morris
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER *** Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Hold Up"
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece (Idol Version)"
Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER *** Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Rihanna feat. Drake, "Work"
Sia ft. Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER *** Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This Is Acting
Best Urban Contemporary Album
WINNER *** Lemonade, Beyonce
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, King
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna
Best R&B Performance
WINNER *** Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"
BJ the Chicago Kid, "Turnin' Me Up"
Ro James, "Permission"
Musiq Soulchild, "I Do"
Rihanna, "Needed Me"
Best Rap Performance
WINNER *** Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, "No Problem"
Desiigner, "Panda"
Drake feat. The Throne, "Pop Style"
Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared, "All the Way Up"
ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, "That Part"
Best Rap/Sung Performance
WINNER *** Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Freedom"
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, "Ultralight Beam"
Kanye West feat. Rihanna, "Famous"
Best Rap Song
WINNER *** Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared, "All the Way Up"
Kanye West feat. Rihanna, "Famous"
Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, "No Problem"
Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, "Ultralight Beam"
Best Rap Album
WINNER *** Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
