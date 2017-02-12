2017 Grammy Awards: See The Winners List

Mike Coppola/Getty/MTV

Grab a glass of Lemonade — the Grammys are on

The 2017 Grammys are underway, and the noms race between Beyonce and Adele is already heating up. The 25 songstress picked up statues for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo in the pre-televised ceremony, but will Queen Bey emerge the queen of everything else tonight?

MTV News is tracking all of the winners, including key categories like Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and the especially stacked Best New Artist category, where Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, and The Chainsmokers will go head-to-head-to-head.

Album of the Year

WINNER *** Adele, 25

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth





Record of the Year

WINNER *** Adele, "Hello"

Beyoncé, "Formation"

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"

Rihanna feat. Drake, "Work"

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"





Song of the Year

WINNER *** Adele, "Hello"

Beyoncé, "Formation"

Mike Posner, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"

Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"





Best New Artist

WINNER *** Chance the Rapper

Anderson .Paak

Maren Morris

The Chainsmokers

Kelsea Ballerini





Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER *** Adele, "Hello"

Beyoncé, "Hold Up"

Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"

Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece (Idol Version)"

Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"





Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER *** Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"

Rihanna feat. Drake, "Work"

Sia ft. Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"





Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER *** Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato, Confident

Sia, This Is Acting





Best Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER *** Lemonade, Beyonce

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, King

Malibu, Anderson .Paak

Anti, Rihanna





Best R&B Performance

WINNER *** Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"

BJ the Chicago Kid, "Turnin' Me Up"

Ro James, "Permission"

Musiq Soulchild, "I Do"

Rihanna, "Needed Me"





Best Rap Performance

WINNER *** Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, "No Problem"

Desiigner, "Panda"

Drake feat. The Throne, "Pop Style"

Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared, "All the Way Up"

ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, "That Part"





Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER *** Drake, "Hotline Bling"

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Freedom"

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, "Ultralight Beam"

Kanye West feat. Rihanna, "Famous"





Best Rap Song

WINNER *** Drake, "Hotline Bling"

Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared, "All the Way Up"

Kanye West feat. Rihanna, "Famous"

Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, "No Problem"

Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, "Ultralight Beam"





Best Rap Album

WINNER *** Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo





The full list can be found over at the Grammys website.