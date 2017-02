Camilla Cabello Is A Prom Queen On Her First Solo Red Carpet

Tonight, Camilla Cabello hit the red carpet for the first time without her Fifth Harmony cohorts. And her look was very "Belle of the Ball" — a grey gown with silver and purple embellishments.

It's like, this is her coronation, and she's coming out...as a SOLO STAR.

May this be the first look in a long legacy of solo outfits.