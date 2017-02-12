Chance The Rapper Brought The Gospel To The Grammys

Getty Images/ MTV

His victory medley was among his most emotional performances yet

After winning his very first Grammys, Chance the Rapper took the ceremony to church with a heartfelt performance of three Coloring Book songs.

But a band alone wasn't enough for the Chicago artist. When he performed "How Great," "No Problem," and "Blessings," he had an orchestra and a gospel choir backing him up — as well as Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann.

Their combined voices propelled Chance into one of the most animated performances he's ever given. He was visibly emotional as he moved through the bars of the songs he performed throughout 2016, and bounced around the stage like he was rapping them all for the first time.

For Chance the Rapper, no song ever gets old so long as his friends are up there singing it with him.