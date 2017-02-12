Kevin Mazur/Getty

7 Celebs Who Let Their Kids Stay Up Past Their Bedtime At The Grammys

It was nearly midnight when the 59th annual Grammys Awards wrapped Sunday (February 12), which is pretty late for the average child. But it's worth staying up when your parents are invited to one of the year's biggest awards shows.

All night long, kids and babies dazzled on the red carpet with their 'rents. Check out Jay Z, Travis Barker, and more who basically treated Grammy night like "bring your kids to work" day.