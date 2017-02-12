Kevin Mazur/Getty

7 Celebs Who Let Their Kids Stay Up Past Their Bedtime At The Grammys

Sleep can wait

It was nearly midnight when the 59th annual Grammys Awards wrapped Sunday (February 12), which is pretty late for the average child. But it's worth staying up when your parents are invited to one of the year's biggest awards shows.

All night long, kids and babies dazzled on the red carpet with their 'rents. Check out Jay Z, Travis Barker, and more who basically treated Grammy night like "bring your kids to work" day.

  1. Jay Z
    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    While her mama reigned over the stage, Blue Ivy watched, cheered, and occasionally pouted from her dad's lap.

  2. Travis Barker of Blink-182
    MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

    The Blink-182 drummer brought son Landon and daughter Alabama as his dates.

  3. DJ Khaled
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    DJ Khaled and fiancée Nicole Tuck's son, Asahd, is used to being in the spotlight. The couple did Snapchat his birth last October, after all.

  4. James Shaffer of Korn
    lberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    Like father, like son.

  5. ScHoolboy Q
    Christopher Polk/Getty

    ScHoolboy Q and daughter Joy were pretty in pink in a "girl power" hoodie and a fancy Gucci tux, respectively.

  6. French Montana
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Wave to the camera, Kruz!!

  7. Diplo
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Sons Lockett and Lazer have their red carpet scowls down pat.