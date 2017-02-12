7 Celebs Who Let Their Kids Stay Up Past Their Bedtime At The Grammys

It was nearly midnight when the 59th annual Grammys Awards wrapped Sunday (February 12), which is pretty late for the average child. But it's worth staying up when your parents are invited to one of the year's biggest awards shows.
All night long, kids and babies dazzled on the red carpet with their 'rents. Check out Jay Z, Travis Barker, and more who basically treated Grammy night like "bring your kids to work" day.
-
Jay ZKevin Mazur/Getty
While her mama reigned over the stage, Blue Ivy watched, cheered, and occasionally pouted from her dad's lap.
-
Travis Barker of Blink-182MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty
The Blink-182 drummer brought son Landon and daughter Alabama as his dates.
-
DJ KhaledAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
DJ Khaled and fiancée Nicole Tuck's son, Asahd, is used to being in the spotlight. The couple did Snapchat his birth last October, after all.
-
James Shaffer of Kornlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Like father, like son.
-
ScHoolboy QChristopher Polk/Getty
ScHoolboy Q and daughter Joy were pretty in pink in a "girl power" hoodie and a fancy Gucci tux, respectively.
-
French MontanaKevin Mazur/WireImage
Wave to the camera, Kruz!!
-
DiploFrazer Harrison/Getty
Sons Lockett and Lazer have their red carpet scowls down pat.