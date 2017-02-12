Chance The Rapper Just Picked Up His Very First Grammy

Getty Images / MTV News

After fighting for streaming-only releases to be recognized by the Recording Academy, Chance the Rapper has won his first-ever Grammy.

The Chicago rapper took home a gramophone for "No Problem" in the Best Rap Performance category. Decked out in his very own Obama sweatshirt, he thanked his supporters both local and worldwide. "Damn, I'm shaking. This is crazy," he said. "Thank you everybody for supporting me."

Meanwhile, Drake's "Hotline Bling" scooped up Grammys for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance. He's still in the U.K., so he wasn't around to add them to his collection, but he did have a drink in Chance's honor.

In case one Grammy wasn't enough, Chance went on to win two more — one for Best New Artist and another for Best Rap Album. "This is for every indie artist, everyone who's been doing this mixtape stuff for a long ass time," he said in his third acceptance speech of the night.