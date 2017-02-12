Getty Images / MTV News

'I claim this victory in the name of the Lord'

Chance The Rapper Shouted Out All Of Chicago In Glorious Best New Artist Speech

Chance the Rapper has just taken home his second Grammy of the night for Best New Artist.

Though he released his first mixtape back in 2012, Chance rose to prominence in 2016, lending a transcendent verse to Kanye West's song "Ultralight Beam" and releasing his own critically lauded album Coloring Book. The rapper also hosted Magical Coloring Day, the very first music festival at U.S. Cellular Field on Chicago's South Side, and contributed memorable performances to Saturday Night Live and the White House Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

"Glory be to God. I claim this victory in the name of the Lord," Chance said in his acceptance speech. "I want to thank God for my mother and my father who supported me since I was young, for Kirsten, for Kinsley, for all of Chicago."

Chance emphasized that even though he talks a lot about his own independence, he's got a whole lot of people backing him up.