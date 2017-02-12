Nick Jonas Has A Sweet Message For Grammy-Nominated Demi Lovato

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Disney stars who rock out at camp together, stay together. After hanging out at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch on Saturday (February 11), Nick Jonas took to Instagram to give Demi Lovato — his friend, tour mate, and former co-star — some much deserved loved. Lovato's album, Confident, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and is her first-ever Grammy nom.

"Proud of this girl. Grammy nominated and about to absolutely blow people's minds again this year with her performance. #safehouse," the "Bacon" singer gushed, sharing a cute pic of the duo from brunch.

Lovato loved Jonas's sentiment, replying, "This makes me so happy.. thank you Nick. Love you 💗."

Jonas also shouted out both brother Joe's band, DNCE, and singer Kelsea Ballerini, the latter nominated for Best New Artist. "Kelsea B and DNCE," Jonas wrote, "proud of my friends (and family) who continue to shine and show the world that you can be a good person and be great at what you do."