'We've Decided On Forever': Jenelle Evans Announces Engagement

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

See the ring the 'Teen Mom 2' cast member got from beau David Eason!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason celebrated Valentine's Day a bit early this year: The Teen Mom 2 couple just got engaged!

The MTV lovebirds -- who welcomed daughter Ensley at the end of last month -- are heading to the wedding altar, the mother of three shared on Instagram.

"We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid88," the imminent Mrs. Eason captioned the photograph above. Beautiful sparkler, Jenelle!

Before the two make it official (David just popped the question!), here’s a romantic overview of the soon-to-be husband and wife: The pair went public with their relationship during last season of the long-running series, after Jenelle voiced her trepidation to document her personal life in front of the cameras. But viewers soon saw a loving bond and heartwarming support system between the two -- in momentous times and stressful incidents. Then came their "sugar plum," and now they’re gearing up for another milestone: marriage!

