Raymond Hall/GC Images

So Ciara's Whitney Houston Lip-Dub Is Nothing Short Of Spectacular

What, like you don't sing into a spatula in the privacy of your kitchen whenever you can?!

Ciara may be super pregnant, but her growing belly didn't stop her from completely and totally thriving her face off while filming a quick tribute to the late, great Whitney Houston in the comfort of her own home.

WHO JUMPS OVER A COUCH THAT GRACEFULLY. HONESTLY.

As if this wasn't already one of the most adorable lip-syncs to ever happen, baby Future and her hubby, Russell Wilson, make appearances as she leaves the spatula in the kitchen and takes her dance moves elsewhere for a solid minute of "I'm Every Woman"-inspired glory.

We've been listening to a lot of Whitney this week. Clearly, we're not alone. 💕