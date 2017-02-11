Kylie Jenner Is A Walking Disco Ball At New York Fashion Week

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner and Katy Perry have two things in common: They're both Moschino fans, and they've both got chains on the brain, apparently.

Jenner stepped out in a custom look by Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott, who hand-picked her two-piece ensemble dripping with rose gold chains shortly before the presentation of his collection.

The vibe is more disco ball than wrecking ball, in that Jenner's outfit looks like it was yoinked from the closet of a go-go dancer from the future in the best possible way. She spent the show in good company, too, and took in the new collection alongside pal (and one of the new faces of Tommy Hilfiger Denim's latest campaign) Sofia Richie from the front row.

Who needs custom threads when you can have custom chains? Here's hoping Jenner's links didn't get snagged on Richie's jacket (or any other unsuspecting garment, really) as those are way too pretty to break.