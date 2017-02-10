Bridgit Mendler And Rapper Devontée Team Up For A Magical Duet

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Bridgit Mendler is keeping the music coming in 2017. Less than three months after dropping her Nemesis EP — her biggest release since 2012 — she's already dropped a new song. "Temperamental Love," featuring Toronto rapper Devontée, shows just how far the Good Luck Charlie star has come since her Disney Channel days.

On this track, Mendler mirrors many of the same R&B themes as Nemesis.. Devontée's rhymes give the song a much more hip-hop feel, however. Together they sing about a troubled relationship with too much FaceTime and not enough "face-to-face time." Mendler wrote the lyrics, and it's the first song she's ever produced.

"'Temperamental Love' is about the highs, lows, hot, and cold," Devontée wrote to The FADER in an email. "It's the balance of life. Some days the high temperature is -3 and sometimes the high is 100 and that is the same thing as relationships to ensure it's well rounded."

The song's music video is set to drop later this month, so expect more magic from these two very, very soon.