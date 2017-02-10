Tyga And Desiigner Packed Their ‘Gucci Snakes’ Video With Reptiles Galore

YouTube

What happens when you blend the worlds of reptiles and designer fashion? You get the “Gucci Snakes” video, courtesy of G.O.O.D. Music newbies Tyga and Desiigner.

Tyga dropped the collab way back in September, just after announcing he’d signed to Kanye West’s label. Now, the track’s finally gotten a flashy, vibrant video packed with models in scaly body paint and — you guessed it — snakes on snakes on snakes. The two rappers don chains and furs during the five-minute technicolor affair, which is quite the psychedelic visual treat. Read: if you’re prone to seizures, you might want to sit this one out. Otherwise, watch and enjoy below.

“Gucci Snakes” is expected to appear on Tyga’s forthcoming Bitch I’m the Shit 2 mixtape, which he insists is “on the way.” Desiigner, meanwhile, just dropped his first new single of 2017, “Outlet,” and is hitting the road on tour this spring.