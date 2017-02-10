Lil Yachty And Carly Rae Jepsen Team Up For A Surprisingly Awesome Collab

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Target

“This ain’t your regular party,” raps Lil Yachty at the very beginning of his first (and only?) collaboration with Carly Rae Jepsen. He’s right: he and Jepsen are definitely an irregular pair, but miraculously, they’ve whipped up something outta sight.

The 19-year-old rapper and bubbly pop star have teamed up for a remake of Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock’s 1988 classic “It Takes Two.” Fortunately, super-producer Mike WiLL Made-It didn’t stray too far from the original beat, maintaining the vigor and sass of the original jam. Yachty delivers one of his most energetic verses to date, while Jepsen gamely tries her hand at rapping.

“It was one of the most intimidating moments of my career being in the room with Mike Will and Yachty and 16 other friends of theirs just partying,” Jepsen told Entertainment Weekly about the experience. “They’re like, ‘Alright, go perform your first-ever rap in front of actual professional rappers!’ There’s nothing more terrifying than that.”

Yachty and Jepsen’s version of “It Takes Two” was recorded for an upcoming Target commercial, which will air during this Sunday’s Grammys. In the meantime, stream the fun, catchy collab below.