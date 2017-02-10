Big Time Rush's Carlos PenaVega Singing Aladdin Songs Will Melt Your Heart

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Broadway was almost just "one jump" away for Big Time Rush's Carlos PenaVega. The former Nickelodeon star shared his audition tape for Aladdin on YouTube Wednesday (February 8), and it's definitely impressive enough for Prince Ali.

Though PenaVega lost out to Broadway star Telly Leung, a.k.a. Wes from Glee, his audition is still fantastic to watch.

Since his Big Time Rush bandmates, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson have all recently released solo music, it's nice to hear PenaVega show off his pipes as well. Stephen Kramer Glickman, who played Gustavo on Big Time Rush, shared PenaVega's video and tweeted, "LOVE YOU FAM!!!!!!" Check out the video below and prepare to fall in love with your Nickelodeon boyfriend all over again.