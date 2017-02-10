Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Helicopter Photo Of Her Daughter Leaving The Hospital

John Shearer/WireImage

Jamie Lynn Spears's 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, is out of the hospital after a scary ATV accident last weekend. "We are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," Spears shared on Friday (February 10) on Instagram, thanking fans and Maddie's medical team for their support.

"Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference," Spears captioned the photo below. "We are truly blessed."

According to police reports, Maddie accidentally drove an ATV into a pond last Sunday afternoon. Spears and husband Jamie Watson — Maddie's stepfather — immediately rushed to help her, but they were unable to retrieve her from the water until emergency services arrived at the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where she's been recovering for the past few days.

"So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today," Britney Spears, Maddie's aunt, tweeted following the happy news. "Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."