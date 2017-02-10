Rihanna’s Latest Puma Sneaker Is Made of Satin And Impractical As Hell

Getty Images

I want to buy them and display them as art in my house

While we anticipate official confirmation that Rihanna will once again show a Fenty x Puma show at Paris Fashion Week, here is a small snippet of pastel pink hope to get us through the dark winter.

On Thursday (February 9), at Puma's annual press conference in Germany, the brand displayed a pair of what appears to be Fenty x Puma satin sneakers.

These look like they were definitely designed in the style of Rihanna's spring/summer 2017 show, so it's likely they'll be available soon considering it's almost technically spring (which I write as I stare off into the street full of slush puddles).

Surprising no one, it was announced at the conference that Rihanna's collaboration with Puma helped their sales soar in 2016. So here's hoping we can soon purchase these satin shoes for ourselves and they can join their award-winning shoe sister in the wildly popular Rihanna sneaker family.

I, for one, would like to own a pair so I can yell at anyone who comes within three feet of me to NOT step on my shoes or else they risk ruining them and insulting Robyn Rihanna Fenty.