The 7th Heaven Girls Are Still Sisters After All These Years

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Three cast members from 7th Heaven, the show that's probably the reason I don't want kids, reunited for one adorable photo op on Wednesday (February 8).

The Camden girls trio — Jessica Biel (Mary), Beverley Mitchell (Lucy), and Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie) — surprised fans by showing up on Mitchell's Instagram. "#Wcw #sisters #family #love, " Mitchell captioned. The middle Camden sister candidly spoke about her former co-stars on her blog, Growing Up Hollywood.

"I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they [sic] me!" Mitchell gushed. "They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!" She did lament that they don't get to hang out as much as they once did, but was proud to say that when they do spend time together, it's as if no time has passed (that's the sign of true friendship). "I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!"

Of course, this isn't the first time the girl squad reunited. Mitchell, Rosman, Barry Watson (Matt), and Catherine Hicks (Camden matriarch Annie) met up around this time last year to support Biel's restaurant opening. Rosman's appearance in this recent reunion makes up for the fact she missed the big Camden family gathering of 2014, which included David Gallagher (Simon) and Stephen Collins (Reverend Eric Camden), as well as Biel, Mitchell, Watson, and Hicks.