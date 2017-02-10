5 Hills-Inspired Activities Lauren Conrad And Whitney Port Should Do With Their Offspring

Jeff Lipsky

Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port endured similar professional experiences on The Hills -- and now, the lovable MTV vets are about to embrace another life-changing milestone at (roughly) the same time: The erstwhile Teen Vogue interns are both expecting!

Lauren (who announced she was avec child on New Year's Day with a sweet sonogram) and Whitney (who shared that she had a "a BABY in my belly!!!" along with a bare bump photograph yesterday) will welcome their munchkins later this year. And to honor both of their pregnancies, we're looking back at some Hills-centric joint activities that they can do with their children. After all, they did share so many incidents together in Tinseltown (ahem, many a late night at the magazine) and beyond (nothing like seeing the Eiffel Tower for the first time).

Enjoy the Flashback Friday clips below, and be sure to stay with MTV News as we follow LC and Whit's journeys to motherhood!