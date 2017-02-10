5 Hills-Inspired Activities Lauren Conrad And Whitney Port Should Do With Their Offspring

Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port endured similar professional experiences on The Hills -- and now, the lovable MTV vets are about to embrace another life-changing milestone at (roughly) the same time: The erstwhile Teen Vogue interns are both expecting!
Lauren (who announced she was avec child on New Year's Day with a sweet sonogram) and Whitney (who shared that she had a "a BABY in my belly!!!" along with a bare bump photograph yesterday) will welcome their munchkins later this year. And to honor both of their pregnancies, we're looking back at some Hills-centric joint activities that they can do with their children. After all, they did share so many incidents together in Tinseltown (ahem, many a late night at the magazine) and beyond (nothing like seeing the Eiffel Tower for the first time).
Enjoy the Flashback Friday clips below, and be sure to stay with MTV News as we follow LC and Whit's journeys to motherhood!
-
Visit the Teen Vogue
Closetoffices.
It's where it ALL began -- and the two spent many hours in the windowless clothing and shoe-filled oasis. Who could forget all of their experiences, Lisa Love meetings and humorous chats? So many stories to tell their petite ones...
-
Attend the Crillon Ball in Paris.
When their offspring are a bit older, naturally. Perfect opportunity to break out their finest threads in the City of Lights (and enjoy some croissants/macaroons/baguettes).
-
Go to a Lady Gaga concert.
During the early stages of the "LoveGame" crooner's career, the People's Revolution employees helped her avoid a wardrobe malfunction (damn faulty catsuit zipper)! What better way to remember that quasi-stressful experience than watch Mother Monster in the flesh with their munchkins?
-
Go backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Lauren and Whitney have had the tremendous opportunity to show their latest lines at the Big Apple extravaganza -- but when they were fresh in this business, they worked tirelessly to ensure their shows went off without a hitch. Have to show the kiddos where their illustrious careers started.
-
Have a hangout sesh with Kelly Cutrone.
No explanation necessary.