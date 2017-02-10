Ed Sheeran Reveals Why Taylor Swift Sent Him Music In A 'Locked Briefcase'

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are longtime BFFs, so it's understandable that Tay has already heard most of Divide, Sheeran's upcoming third album due out March 3.

"She heard everything apart from 'Shape Of You' I think, because 'Shape Of You' came quite late," Ed revealed in a recent interview with Brazilian online magazine Capricho. But does Tay return the favor and give him a sneak peek of her new tunes? Occasionally, but there's one important caveat.

"She wouldn't ever send me songs, no," he said. "I'd hear them, but I'd have to be with her."

Unsurprisingly, the 1989 singer literally keeps her music under lock and key. Sheeran explained the unconventional way he listened to their Red duet, "Everything Has Changed," before its release. "I was in San Francisco, and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad with one song on it. They flew to San Francisco, and they played me the song that I’ve done with her. And they were like, 'Do you like it?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' And then they took it back. That's how you hear them."

You do what you gotta do to prevent leaks. It's better to be safe than sorry, I suppose. Watch Sheeran's full interview with Capricho in the video above.