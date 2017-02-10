Nicki Minaj And Nick Jonas Make Sex Noises Together On Their Fifty Shades Darker Song

Getty Images

Zayn and Taylor Swift aren't the only unexpected pairing to come out of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which, along with the movie, sees its release Friday (February 10). Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj have also joined forces for a slinky new song called "Bom Bidi Bom."

If we had to guess, we'd say the title is probably an onomatopoeia for the sound of porn bass. You know, the riff that famously plays when people do it in porn. Or blockbuster BDSM movies.

In addition to sexy low end, "Bom Bidi Bom" boasts a sharp verse from Nicki, who slips in a reference to her Pink Friday days. She also spends most of the song intermittently purring at Nick Jonas, and really, who can blame her?