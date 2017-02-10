Back On The Market: Ronnie Magro Splits From Girlfriend Malika Haqq

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

It's time to unleash "creep mode" Ronnie Magro (Jersey Shore Season 2 reference), because the lovable MTV vet is back on the market.

The notable erstwhile Seaside Heights resident and Malika Haqq -- who met as cast members on the upcoming E! series Famously Single -- have split after two months of dating.

"[They] did not have the commonality it takes for a lasting relationship," a source close to Khloe Kardashian's BFF revealed to E!. "Malika ended it after only two months."

A complete 180 from when the duo announced their new romance and gushed they had "a lot in common from the start, and it was an instant friendship."

Thinking of you, Ron -- and because we mentioned it, relive his (wild) Sunshine State single days in the clip below.